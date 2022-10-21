Azerbaijan reveals state budget surplus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. Surplus in the state budget of Azerbaijan amounted to 1.9 billion manat ($1.1 billion) from January through September 2022, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry.

According to the ministry, the revenues of Azerbaijani state budget exceeded 22.4 billion manat ($13.1 billion) from January through September 2022, which is 25.3 percent more than in the same period last year.

In turn, the state budget expenditures reached 20.47 billion manat ($12 billion) for the nine months of 2022 or by 97.3 percent of the projected amount, which is 15.6 percent, or 2.7 billion manat ($1.5 billion) more than in the same period last year.