Azerbaijan studying experience of Turkish payment systems

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The delegation consisting of members of the expert group on payment systems and digital banking and a representative of the payment systems and settlements department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan is on an official visit to Türkiye to exchange experience, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Bank Association (ABA).

The Public Union Azerbaijani Bank Association (ABA) organized the visit. Its aim is to study Türkiye's achievement in the field of digital transformation of the banking system, as well as identify areas for mutual cooperation.

Within the framework of the visit, meetings will be held with major financial facilities such as the Interbank Card Center of Türkiye, İng Ban, Vakifbank, Ziraat Bank, Yapi Kredi Bank, Aktif Bank, Visa office in Türkiye as well as Birleşik Ödeme Hizmetleri, Token, Payten fintech companies.

ABA was founded in 1990 by commercial banks. The main purpose of ABA is to protect the interests of affiliates, help them meet the needs for various business services, and coordinate their activities. Currently, ABA members are 25 banks and five non-banking organizations.