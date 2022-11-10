Azerbaijan to auction property of DemirBank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. The immovable property of Azerbaijan’s DemirBank CJSC, which is being liquidated, will be put up for auction at the Center for Organization of Auctions in Baku on November 16, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund.

A non-residential premise with an area of 3,498.2 square meters located at 6A Javad bey Shikhlinski Street, Ganja city will be put up for auction. The starting price will be 290,000 manat ($170,588).

The auction organizer has to pay five percent of the sale price. The purchase price must be paid by the customer within seven calendar days.

Additional Information:

Phone: (+99455) 206-66-67.

Address: 27, Badamdar highway, Sabail district, Baku, Azerbaijan.