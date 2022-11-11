Azerbaijan's Texnikabank to put real estate up for auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. The real estate of Azerbaijan's Texnikabank OJSC, which is in the liquidation process, will be auctioned at the Baku Auction Center on November 18, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund.

Real estate on the first floor of a four-story building No. 87 and a non-residential premise of a one-story building (259.7 square meters) on a plot of 0.03181 hectares on Azadlig Ave. in Baku's Nasimi district are put up for auction.

The auction organizer has to pay five percent of the sale price. The purchase price must be paid by the customer within seven calendar days.

Additional Information:

Phone: (+99455) 206-66-67

Address: 27, Badamdar highway, Sabail district, Baku, Azerbaijan.