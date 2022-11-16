Iranian currency rates for November 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 16, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies increased and 10 have decreased in price, compared to November 15.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,557 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on November 16 Iranian rial on November 15 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 49,918 49,233 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,465 44,544 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,025 4,004 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,215 4,190 1 Danish krone DKK 5,856 5,833 1 Indian rupee INR 519 519 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,415 136,446 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,959 18,956 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,139 29,903 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,368 5,360 1 Omani rial OMR 109,251 109,095 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,622 31,584 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,925 25,593 1 South African rand ZAR 2,434 2,421 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,258 2,258 1 Russian ruble RUB 693 687 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,471 28,113 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,705 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,655 30,584 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 41,100 40,514 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,143 1,149 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,415 32,390 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,483 8,484 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,961 5,938 100 Thai baths THB 118,140 117,403 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,256 9,139 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,973 31,653 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 43,557 43,387 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,129 9,103 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,387 15,501 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,704 2,699 1 Afghan afghani AFN 475 475 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,755 16,699 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,710 24,671 100 Philippine pesos PHP 73,375 73,402 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,167 4,175 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,021 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 300,651 rials, and the price of $1 is 289,901 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 289,372 rials, and the price of $1 is 279,025 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 355,000-358,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 366,000-369,000 rials.

