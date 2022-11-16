Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency rates for November 16

Finance Materials 16 November 2022 10:41 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 16, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies increased and 10 have decreased in price, compared to November 15.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,557 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on November 16

Iranian rial on November 15

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

49,918

49,233

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,465

44,544

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,025

4,004

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,215

4,190

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,856

5,833

1 Indian rupee

INR

519

519

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,415

136,446

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,959

18,956

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,139

29,903

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,368

5,360

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,251

109,095

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,622

31,584

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,925

25,593

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,434

2,421

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,258

2,258

1 Russian ruble

RUB

693

687

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,471

28,113

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,705

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,655

30,584

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

41,100

40,514

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,143

1,149

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,415

32,390

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,483

8,484

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,961

5,938

100 Thai baths

THB

118,140

117,403

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,256

9,139

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,973

31,653

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

43,557

43,387

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,129

9,103

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,387

15,501

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,704

2,699

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

475

475

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,755

16,699

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,710

24,671

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,375

73,402

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,167

4,175

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,021

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 300,651 rials, and the price of $1 is 289,901 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 289,372 rials, and the price of $1 is 279,025 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 355,000-358,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 366,000-369,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

