Iranian currency rates for November 23

Finance Materials 23 November 2022 10:10 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 23, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 28 currencies increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to November 22.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,150 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on November 23

Iranian rial on November 22

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

49,881

49,482

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,053

43,804

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,935

3,916

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,139

4,078

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,802

5,780

1 Indian rupee

INR

515

514

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,275

136,081

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,725

18,739

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,725

29,580

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,373

5,384

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,070

109,063

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,341

31,145

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,782

25,579

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,432

2,421

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,257

2,255

1 Russian ruble

RUB

693

688

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,877

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,863

27,666

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,445

30,372

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,874

40,090

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,143

1,144

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,114

32,110

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,554

8,558

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,882

5,862

100 Thai baths

THB

116,191

115,761

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,172

9,174

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

30,995

30,862

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

43,150

42,985

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,059

9,060

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,471

15,472

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,682

2,671

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

470

472

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,635

16,635

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,710

24,676

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,247

73,156

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,182

4,098

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,021

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 298,629 rials, and the price of $1 is 290,673 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 286,719 rials, and the price of $1 is 279,080 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 352,000-355,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 361,000-364,000 rials.

