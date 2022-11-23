Iranian currency rates for November 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 23, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 28 currencies increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to November 22.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,150 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on November 23 Iranian rial on November 22 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 49,881 49,482 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,053 43,804 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,935 3,916 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,139 4,078 1 Danish krone DKK 5,802 5,780 1 Indian rupee INR 515 514 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,275 136,081 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,725 18,739 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,725 29,580 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,373 5,384 1 Omani rial OMR 109,070 109,063 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,341 31,145 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,782 25,579 1 South African rand ZAR 2,432 2,421 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,257 2,255 1 Russian ruble RUB 693 688 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,863 27,666 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,445 30,372 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,874 40,090 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,143 1,144 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,114 32,110 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,554 8,558 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,882 5,862 100 Thai baths THB 116,191 115,761 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,172 9,174 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 30,995 30,862 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 43,150 42,985 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,059 9,060 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,471 15,472 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,682 2,671 1 Afghan afghani AFN 470 472 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,635 16,635 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,710 24,676 100 Philippine pesos PHP 73,247 73,156 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,182 4,098 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,021 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 298,629 rials, and the price of $1 is 290,673 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 286,719 rials, and the price of $1 is 279,080 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 352,000-355,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 361,000-364,000 rials.

