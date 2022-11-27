Iranian currency rates for November 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 27, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies increased and 12 have decreased in price, compared to November 26.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,725 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on November 27 Iranian rial on November 26 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,783 50,824 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,393 44,403 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,027 4,033 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,250 4,252 1 Danish krone DKK 5,872 5,875 1 Indian rupee INR 515 514 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,139 136,565 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,765 18,698 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,198 30,179 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,376 5,374 1 Omani rial OMR 109,065 109,076 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,386 31,407 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,244 26,225 1 South African rand ZAR 2,460 2,456 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,260 2,254 1 Russian ruble RUB 692 692 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,881 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,357 28,349 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,536 30,529 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,703 41,180 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,145 1,143 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,120 32,098 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,619 8,600 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,862 5,858 100 Thai baths THB 117,524 117,383 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,380 9,376 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,463 31,447 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 43,725 43,687 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,028 9,028 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,505 15,529 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,679 2,676 1 Afghan afghani AFN 474 471 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,736 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,705 24,671 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,050 74,048 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,182 4,182 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 302,610 rials, and the price of $1 is 290,672 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 290,900 rials, and the price of $1 is 279,424 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 353,000-356,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 367,000-370,000 rials.

