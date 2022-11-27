Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iranian currency rates for November 27

November 27
Iranian currency rates for November 27

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 27, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies increased and 12 have decreased in price, compared to November 26.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,725 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on November 27

Iranian rial on November 26

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,783

50,824

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,393

44,403

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,027

4,033

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,250

4,252

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,872

5,875

1 Indian rupee

INR

515

514

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,139

136,565

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,765

18,698

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,198

30,179

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,376

5,374

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,065

109,076

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,386

31,407

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,244

26,225

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,460

2,456

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,260

2,254

1 Russian ruble

RUB

692

692

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,881

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,357

28,349

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,536

30,529

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,703

41,180

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,145

1,143

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,120

32,098

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,619

8,600

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,862

5,858

100 Thai baths

THB

117,524

117,383

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,380

9,376

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,463

31,447

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

43,725

43,687

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,028

9,028

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,505

15,529

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,679

2,676

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

474

471

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,736

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,705

24,671

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,050

74,048

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,182

4,182

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 302,610 rials, and the price of $1 is 290,672 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 290,900 rials, and the price of $1 is 279,424 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 353,000-356,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 367,000-370,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

