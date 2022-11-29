Azerbaijani Finance Ministry puts up public bonds for auction

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 29 November 2022 19:27 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on the placement of the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry's public bonds with a circulation period of 364 days on November 29, Trend reports via the BSE.

According to the exchange, 15 investors submitted 29 bids in the price range from 90.95 manat or $53.5 (10 percent) to 96.16 manat or $56.57 (4.01 percent) during the auction.

In accordance with the ministry's decision, the cut-off price of public bonds were set at 95.72 manat or $56.31 (4.4999 percent), the average weighted price stood at 95.84 manat or $56.38 (4.3698 percent).

The total amount of bids at nominal prices amounted to 466.396 million manat ($274.39 million), while the placement volume totaled 150 million manat ($88.2 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is November 28, 2023.

