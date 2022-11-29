Azerbaijani Finance Ministry puts up public bonds for auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on the placement of the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry's public bonds with a circulation period of 364 days on November 29, Trend reports via the BSE.

According to the exchange, 15 investors submitted 29 bids in the price range from 90.95 manat or $53.5 (10 percent) to 96.16 manat or $56.57 (4.01 percent) during the auction.

In accordance with the ministry's decision, the cut-off price of public bonds were set at 95.72 manat or $56.31 (4.4999 percent), the average weighted price stood at 95.84 manat or $56.38 (4.3698 percent).

The total amount of bids at nominal prices amounted to 466.396 million manat ($274.39 million), while the placement volume totaled 150 million manat ($88.2 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is November 28, 2023.