Azerbaijan's Mortgage, Credit Guarantee Fund auctions bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan placed bonds worth 30 million manat ($17.6 million) with a circulation period of 9,360 days at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on December 6, Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the BSE, one investor submitted an appeal during the auction. The total amount of applications (at nominal prices) totaled 30 million manat ($17.6 million), and the placement volume was 30 million manat ($17.6 million) as well.

The maturity date of the bonds is July 9, 2048.