Iranian currency rates for December 7

Finance Materials 7 December 2022 09:51 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for December 7

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 7, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 18 currencies increased and 17 have decreased in price, compared to December 6.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,098 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on December 7

Iranian rial on December 6

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,286

51,119

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,649

44,591

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,040

4,037

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,199

4,223

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,928

5,928

1 Indian rupee

INR

510

514

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,857

136,707

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,698

18,722

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,735

30,763

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,403

5,406

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,092

109,146

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,769

30,952

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,579

26,497

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,421

2,407

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,254

2,254

1 Russian ruble

RUB

668

671

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,137

28,197

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,937

30,959

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

41,032

40,714

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,143

1,143

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,821

32,062

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,684

8,682

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,004

6,031

100 Thai baths

THB

119,794

119,883

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,557

9,614

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,803

32,202

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,098

44,085

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,920

8,932

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,587

15,587

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,688

2,715

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

479

477

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,700

16,690

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,718

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,146

74,994

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,178

4,172

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 310,762 rials, and the price of $1 is 296,291 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 295,977 rials, and the price of $1 is 282,195 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 359,000-362,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 377,000-380,000 rials.

