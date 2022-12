BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on the placement of Kapital Bank's ordinary uncertificated shares worth 19.9 million manat ($11.7 million), Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the BSE, the underwriter was provided with 66 orders from 60 investors.

The total amount of orders collected by subscription at nominal prices amounted to 19.9 million manat ($11.7 million).

The placement underwriter is PASHA Capital Investment Company CJSC.