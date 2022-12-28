Azerbaijan's CredAgro NBCO puts up its bonds for auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction for the placement of unsecured paperless bonds of Azerbaijan's CredAgro NBCO (non-banking credit organization) in the amount of 500,000 manat ($294,128) with a circulation period of 18 months, on December 28, Trend reports via the BSE.

According to the exchange, nine investors submitted nine bids during the auction.

The annual rate of bonds was 11 percent, and interest payments are paid to investors every 90 days.

The maturity date of the bonds is June 28, 2024.

The placement underwriter is AZFinance Investment Company CJSC.