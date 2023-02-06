Azerbaijan's Bank Standard to put real estate up for auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The real estate of Azerbaijan's Bank Standard Commercial Bank (CB) CJSC, which is in the liquidation process, will be auctioned at the Baku Auction Center on February 9, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund.

A non-residential premises of 143.2 square meters, located on 56a Bulbul Ave. in Baku's Nasimi district are put up for auction. The starting price is 300,000 manat ($176,476).

The auction organizer has to pay five percent of the sale price. The purchase price must be paid by the customer within seven calendar days.

Bank Standard's immovable property has been auctioned off several times, and the previous auction took place on January 26, 2023. A non-residential premises of 139.9 square meters, located at 17 Koroghlu Rahimov Str. in Baku's Narimanov district, was auctioned with the starting price of 1.1 million manat ($650,000).

Currently, a total of 25 banks are operating in Azerbaijan.