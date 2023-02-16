Iranian currency rates for February 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 16, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies increased and 27 have decreased in price, compared to February 15.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,869 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on February 16 Iranian rial on February 15 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,531 51,046 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,465 45,523 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,027 4,046 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,111 4,133 1 Danish krone DKK 6,022 6,042 1 Indian rupee INR 508 507 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,047 137,202 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,945 15,580 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,294 31,566 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,352 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,094 109,109 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,343 31,415 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,362 26,550 1 South African rand ZAR 2,325 2,344 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,228 2,229 1 Russian ruble RUB 563 571 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,880 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,952 28,234 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,430 31,580 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,528 39,258 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,151 1,151 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,679 31,641 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,756 8,756 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,132 6,154 100 Thai baths THB 122,079 123,794 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,562 9,659 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,618 32,987 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,869 45,028 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,396 9,348 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,851 15,791 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,759 2,761 1 Afghan afghani AFN 470 470 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,731 16,731 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,674 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,944 76,485 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,024 4,031 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 329,057 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 305,546 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 469,000-472,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 501,000-504,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur