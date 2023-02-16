Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 16 February 2023 09:59 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for February 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 16, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies increased and 27 have decreased in price, compared to February 15.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,869 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on February 16

Iranian rial on February 15

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,531

51,046

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,465

45,523

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,027

4,046

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,111

4,133

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,022

6,042

1 Indian rupee

INR

508

507

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,047

137,202

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,945

15,580

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,294

31,566

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,352

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,094

109,109

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,343

31,415

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,362

26,550

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,325

2,344

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,228

2,229

1 Russian ruble

RUB

563

571

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,880

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,952

28,234

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,430

31,580

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,528

39,258

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,151

1,151

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,679

31,641

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,756

8,756

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,132

6,154

100 Thai baths

THB

122,079

123,794

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,562

9,659

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,618

32,987

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,869

45,028

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,396

9,348

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,851

15,791

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,759

2,761

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

470

470

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,731

16,731

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,674

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,944

76,485

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,024

4,031

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,022

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 329,057 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 305,546 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 469,000-472,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 501,000-504,000 rials.

