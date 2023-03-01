Azerbaijan sees increase in monetary base

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The monetary base in Azerbaijan amounted to 17.2 billion manat ($10.1 billion) as of February 28, 2023, which was 23.69 percent or 3.3 billion manat ($1.9 billion) more than in the same period of 2022, Trend reports citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

According to the bank, the monetary base increased by 2.15 percent or 363.8 million manat ($214 million) compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, the monetary base in February 2022 amounted to 13.9 billion manat ($8.17 billion).

The monetary base includes cash and free bank and required reserves of commercial banks in circulation.