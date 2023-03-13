Azerbaijan's CBA, WB discuss development of new strategy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the World Bank discussed the development of a new WB strategy for Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov's tweet.

"Today, we met with Dominique Favre, the Executive Director of the World Bank (WB) Group responsible for Azerbaijan at the World Bank. During the meeting, we discussed the status and prospects of cooperation between the Central Bank and the WB, as well as spoke of the efforts by the Constituency Group on the protection of interests and the position of our country at the World Bank," the minister tweeted.

According to the post, the sides also exchanged opinions on the development of a new country strategy for Azerbaijan by the WB and further expansion of the project portfolio.

Following the 2022 results, the World Bank has allocated over $3 billion for the implementation of various projects in Azerbaijan.