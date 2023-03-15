Iranian currency rates for March 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 15, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies increased and 25 have decreased in price, compared to March 14.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,036 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 15 Iranian rial on March 14 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,017 51,056 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,979 46,039 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,009 3,970 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,981 3,991 1 Danish krone DKK 6,050 6,055 1 Indian rupee INR 511 511 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,905 136,993 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,914 14,960 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,271 31,543 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,352 5,357 1 Omani rial OMR 109,097 109,095 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,710 30,681 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,140 26,202 1 South African rand ZAR 2,310 2,309 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,214 2,214 1 Russian ruble RUB 558 560 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,985 28,076 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,237 31,168 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,834 39,817 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,239 1,274 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,885 31,911 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,734 8,644 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,112 6,142 100 Thai baths THB 121,533 121,748 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,357 9,300 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,159 32,301 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,036 45,069 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,101 9,209 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,260 16,280 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,732 2,733 1 Afghan afghani AFN 477 476 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,710 16,777 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,682 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,379 76,426 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,849 3,844 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,986 11,991

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 432,129 rials, and the price of $1 is 403,000 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 393,527 rials, and the price of $1 is 367,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 466,000-469,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 500,000-503,000 rials.

