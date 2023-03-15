Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for March 15

Finance Materials 15 March 2023 10:04 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for March 15

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 15, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies increased and 25 have decreased in price, compared to March 14.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,036 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on March 15

Iranian rial on March 14

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,017

51,056

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,979

46,039

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,009

3,970

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,981

3,991

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,050

6,055

1 Indian rupee

INR

511

511

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,905

136,993

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,914

14,960

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,271

31,543

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,352

5,357

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,097

109,095

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,710

30,681

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,140

26,202

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,310

2,309

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,214

2,214

1 Russian ruble

RUB

558

560

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,877

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,985

28,076

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,237

31,168

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,834

39,817

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,239

1,274

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,885

31,911

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,734

8,644

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,112

6,142

100 Thai baths

THB

121,533

121,748

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,357

9,300

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,159

32,301

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,036

45,069

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,101

9,209

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,260

16,280

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,732

2,733

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

477

476

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,710

16,777

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,682

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,379

76,426

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,849

3,844

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,986

11,991

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 432,129 rials, and the price of $1 is 403,000 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 393,527 rials, and the price of $1 is 367,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 466,000-469,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 500,000-503,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more