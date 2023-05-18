PASHA Bank develops correspondent relations with leading int'l banks - CEO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. PASHA Bank develops correspondent relations with leading international banks, Javid Guliyev, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of PASHA Bank, said at a press conference dedicated to the results of 2022, Trend reports.

According to Guliyev, today PASHA Bank cooperates with leading banks in Austria, Spain, Italy, Germany and Switzerland.

"The development of correspondent relations, in particular, contributes to meeting the needs of corporate clients in international financial transactions," Guliyev said.

