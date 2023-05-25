World's largest companies pay record dividends in 1Q2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The world's leading 1,200 companies paid record dividends of $326.7 billion in the first quarter of 2023, Trend reports.

As the data of the British-American Janus Henderson Investors company, specializing in asset management, shows - the figure is 12 percent more than in the same period last year.

Ben Lofthouse, Spokesman for the company, called the data impressive against the backdrop of the challenges facing the global economy in 2022.

Half of the dividends were paid by US corporations. The largest increase in payments was noted in the banking sector and the oil industry.

According to the data, the volume of dividends of mining companies continues to decline due to falling commodity prices.

Janus Henderson is a British-American global asset management group headquartered in the city of London. The company offers a number of financial products to individuals, intermediary advisors and institutional investors globally.