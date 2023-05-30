Iranian currency rate for May 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on May 30, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies increased and 22 have decreased in price, compared to May 29.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,001 rials.

Currency Rial on May 30 Rial on May 29 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,921 51,854 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,480 46,342 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,882 3,885 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,780 3,794 1 Danish krone DKK 6,041 6,050 1 Indian rupee INR 509 509 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,537 136,543 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,723 14,693 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,940 29,862 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,366 5,362 1 Omani rial OMR 109,091 109,151 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,916 30,850 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,441 25,410 1 South African rand ZAR 2,137 2,138 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,090 2,103 1 Russian ruble RUB 523 528 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,212 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,474 27,374 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,029 31,060 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,174 38,975 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,415 1,412 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,766 31,774 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,697 8,710 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,940 5,946 100 Thai baths THB 120,832 120,951 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,120 9,135 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,728 31,744 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,001 45,066 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,454 9,460 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,248 16,232 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,808 2,809 1 Afghan afghani AFN 480 480 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,802 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,681 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,898 75,130 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,843 3,844 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 11,998

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 451,555 rials, and the price of $1 is 421,442 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 410,504 rials, and the price of $1 is 383,129 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 514,000-517,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 551,000-554,000 rials.

