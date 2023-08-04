Iran sees high growth in tax revenues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. Tax revenues in Iran increased by 50 percent, during the first four months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through July 22, 2023), compared to the same period in the last year, an official of Iranian National Tax Administration (INTA), Mojtaba Amiri said, Trend reports.

The official added that Iran received taxes worth a total of 2.16 quadrillion rials (about $51.5 billion) in 4 months.

"Meanwhile, in the same period last Iranian year, the figure stood at approximately 1.44 quadrillion rials (about $34.3 billion)," Amiri noted.

According to him, direct taxes (includes legal tax, wealth tax, income tax) accounted for 1.33 quadrillion rials (about $31.7 billion) of the total tax revenues for 4 months, which is an increase of 52 percent compared to the same period in the last Iranian year.

"Tax revenues from legal entities amounted to approximately 816 trillion rials (about $19.4 billion), which is an increase of 41 percent compared to the same period last Iranian year," he said.

As for wealth taxes in Iran for 4 months, the figure amounted to 100 trillion rials (about $2.38 billion), which is an increase of 88 percent compared to the same period last Iranian year.

Income tax revenues amounted to 414 trillion rials (about $9.87 billion), Amiri added, without mentioning the change in income tax revenues compared to the same period last year.

"Taxes on goods and services for the reporting period stood at 830 trillion rials (about $19.8 billion). This is 42 percent more than in the same period last year," he said.

Overall, tax revenues in Iran amounted to 4.7 quadrillion rials (about $112 billion) in the last Iranian year (March 21, 2022 through March 20, 2023). This is increase of 54 percent compared to the preceding Iranian year (March 21, 2021 through March 20, 2022).

