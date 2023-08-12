Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for August 12

Finance Materials 12 August 2023 10:23 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for August 12

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 12, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies increased and 25 have decreased in price, compared to August 10.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,014 rials.

Currency

Rial on August 12

Rial on August 10

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,309

53,401

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,918

47,888

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,874

3,927

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,027

4,109

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,176

6,186

1 Indian rupee

INR

507

507

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,516

136,503

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,574

14,624

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,977

29,252

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,373

5,371

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,093

109,096

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,255

31,237

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,118

25,398

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,219

2,211

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,553

1,555

1 Russian ruble

RUB

424

433

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,209

3,185

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,265

27,401

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,052

31,184

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,374

38,370

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,309

1,317

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,650

31,662

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,759

8,771

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,804

5,827

100 Thai baths

THB

119,543

119,784

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,158

9,189

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,551

31,889

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,014

46,094

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,404

9,437

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,056

16,005

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,744

2,764

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

500

498

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,797

16,797

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,710

24,709

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,206

74,514

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,832

3,824

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 452,906 rials and the price of $1 is 413,395 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 411,733 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,814 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 483,000–486,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 530,000–533,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more