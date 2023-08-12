Iranian currency rates for August 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 12, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies increased and 25 have decreased in price, compared to August 10.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,014 rials.

Currency Rial on August 12 Rial on August 10 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,309 53,401 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,918 47,888 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,874 3,927 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,027 4,109 1 Danish krone DKK 6,176 6,186 1 Indian rupee INR 507 507 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,516 136,503 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,574 14,624 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,977 29,252 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,373 5,371 1 Omani rial OMR 109,093 109,096 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,255 31,237 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,118 25,398 1 South African rand ZAR 2,219 2,211 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,553 1,555 1 Russian ruble RUB 424 433 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,209 3,185 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,265 27,401 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,052 31,184 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,374 38,370 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,309 1,317 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,650 31,662 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,759 8,771 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,804 5,827 100 Thai baths THB 119,543 119,784 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,158 9,189 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,551 31,889 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,014 46,094 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,404 9,437 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,056 16,005 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,744 2,764 1 Afghan afghani AFN 500 498 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,797 16,797 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,710 24,709 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,206 74,514 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,832 3,824 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 452,906 rials and the price of $1 is 413,395 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 411,733 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,814 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 483,000–486,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 530,000–533,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur