Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for August 14

Finance Materials 14 August 2023 10:01 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for August 14

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 14, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies increased and 12 have decreased in price, compared to August 13.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,117 rials.

Currency

Rial on August 14

Rial on August 13

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,322

53,320

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,896

47,901

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,886

3,880

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,028

4,029

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,171

6,172

1 Indian rupee

INR

507

507

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,127

136,128

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,617

14,616

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,980

28,980

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,373

5,373

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,091

109,086

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,252

31,253

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,133

25,136

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,222

2,218

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,564

1,561

1 Russian ruble

RUB

426

425

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,208

3,208

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,303

27,301

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,063

31,065

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,359

38,529

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,317

1,316

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,660

31,667

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,761

8,759

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,808

5,806

100 Thai baths

THB

119,781

119,764

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,157

9,157

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,554

31,665

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

46,117

46,007

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,416

9,416

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,024

16,024

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,760

2,760

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

500

500

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,630

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,654

24,653

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,222

74,222

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,832

3,832

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 453,771 rials and the price of $1 is 413,261 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 411,519 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,692 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 489,000–492,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 536,000–539,000 rials.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more