Iranian currency rates for August 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 14, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies increased and 12 have decreased in price, compared to August 13.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,117 rials.

Currency Rial on August 14 Rial on August 13 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,322 53,320 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,896 47,901 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,886 3,880 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,028 4,029 1 Danish krone DKK 6,171 6,172 1 Indian rupee INR 507 507 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,127 136,128 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,617 14,616 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,980 28,980 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,373 5,373 1 Omani rial OMR 109,091 109,086 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,252 31,253 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,133 25,136 1 South African rand ZAR 2,222 2,218 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,564 1,561 1 Russian ruble RUB 426 425 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,208 3,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,303 27,301 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,063 31,065 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,359 38,529 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,317 1,316 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,660 31,667 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,761 8,759 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,808 5,806 100 Thai baths THB 119,781 119,764 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,157 9,157 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,554 31,665 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 46,117 46,007 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,416 9,416 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,024 16,024 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,760 2,760 1 Afghan afghani AFN 500 500 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,630 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,654 24,653 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,222 74,222 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,832 3,832 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 453,771 rials and the price of $1 is 413,261 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 411,519 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,692 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 489,000–492,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 536,000–539,000 rials.