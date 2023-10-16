Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for October 16

Finance Materials 16 October 2023 09:46 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for October 16

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on October 16, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 18 currencies increased and 10 decreased in price compared to October 15.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,160 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 16

Rial on October 15

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,939

50,930

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,455

46,501

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,834

3,823

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,890

3,867

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,916

5,917

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

504

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,340

135,352

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,133

15,132

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,083

28,084

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,368

5,368

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,078

109,080

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,753

30,736

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,714

24,715

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,213

2,210

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,513

1,512

1 Russian ruble

RUB

431

430

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,206

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,450

26,429

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,705

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,653

30,645

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,144

38,044

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,300

1,300

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,512

31,476

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,617

8,614

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,782

5,771

100 Thai baths

THB

115,816

115,907

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,887

8,880

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,045

31,179

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,160

44,164

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,816

8,816

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,565

15,565

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,674

2,677

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

555

555

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,747

12,747

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,960

73,928

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,824

3,824

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 433,337 rials and the price of $1 is 412,144 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 393,943 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,676 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 505,000–508,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 531,000–534,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more