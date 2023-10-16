Iranian currency rates for October 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on October 16, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 18 currencies increased and 10 decreased in price compared to October 15.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,160 rials.

Currency Rial on October 16 Rial on October 15 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,939 50,930 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,455 46,501 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,834 3,823 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,890 3,867 1 Danish krone DKK 5,916 5,917 1 Indian rupee INR 505 504 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,340 135,352 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,133 15,132 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,083 28,084 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,368 5,368 1 Omani rial OMR 109,078 109,080 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,753 30,736 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,714 24,715 1 South African rand ZAR 2,213 2,210 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,513 1,512 1 Russian ruble RUB 431 430 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,206 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,450 26,429 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,705 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,653 30,645 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,144 38,044 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,300 1,300 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,512 31,476 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,617 8,614 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,782 5,771 100 Thai baths THB 115,816 115,907 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,887 8,880 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,045 31,179 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,160 44,164 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,816 8,816 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,565 15,565 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,674 2,677 1 Afghan afghani AFN 555 555 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,747 12,747 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 73,960 73,928 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,824 3,824 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 433,337 rials and the price of $1 is 412,144 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 393,943 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,676 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 505,000–508,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 531,000–534,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur