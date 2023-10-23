Turkmenistan's bank and Saudi Fund for Development seek ways to amp up cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 23. The Turkmenistan Bank for Foreign Economic Activity and the Saudi Fund for Development discussed ways to intensify cooperation for the development of various key Turkmen industries, Trend reports.

According to the official information, these issues were discussed at the meeting of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan Rahimberdi Jepbarov and his accompanying delegation with the Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Fund for Development Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad at the headquarters of the Fund in Riyadh.

The parties also explored in detail the prospects of bilateral cooperation, which has continued to develop for more than twenty years, while focusing on achieving sustainable development within the framework of this interaction.

Furthermore, at this meeting, the parties discussed ways to increase activity in the sphere of interaction between the two sides in order to stimulate the growth and development of various strategically important sectors of the economy of Turkmenistan.

Meanwhile, at the end of last year, Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov during which they discussed issues related to investment development projects in the fields of energy, chemical industry, agriculture, and water management, as well as healthcare.