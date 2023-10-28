Weekly overview of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The official exchange rate of the manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate of the week was 1.7 manat to one US dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against US dollar
|
October 16
|
1.7
|
October 23
|
1.7
|
October 17
|
1.7
|
October 24
|
1.7
|
October 18
|
1.7
|
October 25
|
1.7
|
October 19
|
1.7
|
October 26
|
1.7
|
October 20
|
1.7
|
October 27
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
According to the results of this week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0,0014 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0074 manat and amounted to 1.8011 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against euro
|
October 16
|
1.7893
|
October 23
|
1.7979
|
October 17
|
1.7931
|
October 24
|
1.8157
|
October 18
|
1.7978
|
October 25
|
1.8028
|
October 19
|
1.7907
|
October 26
|
1.7928
|
October 20
|
1.7978
|
October 27
|
1.7965
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7937
|
Average rate per week
|
1.8011
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble decreased by 0.0002 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0006 manat and amounted to 0.0180 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Russian ruble
|
October 16
|
0.0174
|
October 23
|
0.0178
|
October 17
|
0.0174
|
October 24
|
0.0181
|
October 18
|
0.0174
|
October 25
|
0.0183
|
October 19
|
0.0175
|
October 26
|
0.0182
|
October 20
|
0.0175
|
October 27
|
0.0180
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0174
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0180
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0003 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0004 manat and amounted to 0.0604 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira
|
October 16
|
0.0611
|
October 23
|
0.0606
|
October 17
|
0.0609
|
October 24
|
0.0605
|
October 18
|
0.0608
|
October 25
|
0.0604
|
October 19
|
0.0607
|
October 26
|
0.0604
|
October 20
|
0.0607
|
October 27
|
0.0603
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0608
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0604