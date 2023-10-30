Central Bank of Azerbaijan, NDC, BSE discuss investment environment in capital market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) together with heads of the National Depository Center of Azerbaijan (NDC), Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) and investment companies have discussed the investment environment in the capital market, CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"We had our regular meeting with the heads of the National Depository Center, Baku Stock Exchange, and investment firms. During the meeting, we addressed the work done in the country to expand capital markets for the first nine months of the current year, as well as the significance of this domain in the financial system. Furthermore, we discussed the investment environment in the country's capital markets, the chances and prospects provided for investors, as well as capital market trends and difficulties," he said.

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan put into operation a new system of securities issue on December 2, 2022.

In connection with the state registration and placement of investment securities through the system, the CBA, NDC and BSE began providing services to issuers electronically on a " single window" basis.

The system provides for state registration of the issue of investment securities, approval of prospectuses and information memorandums, state registration of the share issue in the event of consolidation, split and increase or decrease in the nominal value of shares, state registration of the share issue in the event of reorganization of legal entities, withdrawal of investment securities from circulation, approval of the report on the results of the issue, and also allows to carry out in electronic form the relevant operations related to the state registration of the issue of investment securities outside the territory of Azerbaijan and the state registration of additions and amendments to the issue prospectus and the decision on issue.