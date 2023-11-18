Iranian currency rates for November 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on November 18, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies increased and 13 decreased in price compared to November 16.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,686 rials.

Currency Rial on November 18 Rial on November 16 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,195 52,206 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,344 47,335 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,978 3,990 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,870 3,892 1 Danish krone DKK 6,127 6,111 1 Indian rupee INR 505 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,234 136,138 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,584 14,596 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,034 27,799 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,387 5,380 1 Omani rial OMR 109,112 109,094 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,564 30,731 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,068 25,316 1 South African rand ZAR 2,285 2,306 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,464 1,465 1 Russian ruble RUB 469 468 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,208 3,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,273 27,373 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,705 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,239 31,123 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 37,928 37,911 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,281 1,277 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,513 31,561 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,672 8,626 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,824 5,801 100 Thai baths THB 119,520 118,211 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,975 8,962 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,416 32,248 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,686 45,576 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,085 9,061 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,585 15,556 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,724 2,708 1 Afghan afghani AFN 608 573 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,748 12,728 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,691 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,681 75,335 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,838 3,839 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 11,987

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 452,074 rials and the price of $1 is 415,604 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 410,977 rials, and the price of $1 is 377,822 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 505,000–508,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 549,000–552,000 rials.

