...
Iranian currency rates for January 20

January 20, 2024
Iranian currency rates for January 20

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on January 20, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 26 currencies increased in price and 12 decreased in price compared to January 18.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,724 rials.

Currency

Rial on January 20

Rial on January 18

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,235

53,195

1 Swiss franc

CHF

48,306

48,455

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,011

4,009

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,995

3,989

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,132

6,115

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

505

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,433

136,336

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,996

15,001

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,338

28,304

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,372

5,370

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,101

109,106

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,179

31,056

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,622

25,624

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,207

2,198

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,391

1,394

1 Russian ruble

RUB

470

468

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,206

3,208

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,636

27,459

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,297

31,197

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,262

38,275

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,311

1,309

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,569

31,547

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,714

8,709

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,885

5,878

100 Thai baths

THB

118,202

117,771

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,905

8,904

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,416

31,165

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

45,724

45,603

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,333

9,286

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,808

15,820

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,691

2,687

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

582

576

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,748

12,748

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,684

24,681

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,018

75,032

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,849

3,852

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,021

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 467,291 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,229 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 430,284 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,237 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 535,000–538,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 582,000–585,000 rials.

