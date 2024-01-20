Iranian currency rates for January 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on January 20, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 26 currencies increased in price and 12 decreased in price compared to January 18.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,724 rials.

Currency Rial on January 20 Rial on January 18 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,235 53,195 1 Swiss franc CHF 48,306 48,455 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,011 4,009 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,995 3,989 1 Danish krone DKK 6,132 6,115 1 Indian rupee INR 506 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,433 136,336 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,996 15,001 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,338 28,304 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,372 5,370 1 Omani rial OMR 109,101 109,106 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,179 31,056 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,622 25,624 1 South African rand ZAR 2,207 2,198 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,391 1,394 1 Russian ruble RUB 470 468 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,206 3,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,636 27,459 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,297 31,197 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,262 38,275 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,311 1,309 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,569 31,547 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,714 8,709 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,885 5,878 100 Thai baths THB 118,202 117,771 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,905 8,904 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,416 31,165 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,724 45,603 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,333 9,286 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,808 15,820 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,691 2,687 1 Afghan afghani AFN 582 576 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,748 12,748 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,684 24,681 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,018 75,032 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,849 3,852 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,021 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 467,291 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,229 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 430,284 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,237 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 535,000–538,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 582,000–585,000 rials.