...
Iranian currency rates for January 22

January 22, 2024
Iranian currency rates for January 22

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on January 22, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 14 currencies increased in price and 13 decreased in price compared to January 21.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,712 rials.

Currency

Rial on January 22

Rial on January 21

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,353

53,357

1 Swiss franc

CHF

48,371

48,370

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,015

4,014

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,009

4,010

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,137

6,137

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,012

136,065

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,011

15,015

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,348

28,351

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,373

5,373

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,091

109,091

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,260

31,238

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,667

25,696

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,211

2,209

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,391

1,391

1 Russian ruble

RUB

477

477

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,206

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,696

27,691

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,700

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,331

31,326

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,312

38,302

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,310

1,310

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,564

31,570

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,726

8,731

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,902

5,885

100 Thai baths

THB

118,129

118,204

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,905

8,906

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,454

31,448

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

45,712

45,817

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,341

9,340

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,804

15,804

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,688

2,689

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

583

582

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,857

12,839

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,705

24,705

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,013

75,031

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,850

3,850

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

11,983

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 467,166 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,228 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 430,169 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,236 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 535,000–538,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 584,000–587,000 rials.

