Iranian currency rates for January 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on January 22, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 14 currencies increased in price and 13 decreased in price compared to January 21.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,712 rials.

Currency Rial on January 22 Rial on January 21 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,353 53,357 1 Swiss franc CHF 48,371 48,370 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,015 4,014 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,009 4,010 1 Danish krone DKK 6,137 6,137 1 Indian rupee INR 506 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,012 136,065 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,011 15,015 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,348 28,351 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,373 5,373 1 Omani rial OMR 109,091 109,091 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,260 31,238 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,667 25,696 1 South African rand ZAR 2,211 2,209 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,391 1,391 1 Russian ruble RUB 477 477 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,206 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,696 27,691 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,700 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,331 31,326 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,312 38,302 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,310 1,310 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,564 31,570 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,726 8,731 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,902 5,885 100 Thai baths THB 118,129 118,204 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,905 8,906 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,454 31,448 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,712 45,817 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,341 9,340 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,804 15,804 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,688 2,689 1 Afghan afghani AFN 583 582 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,857 12,839 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,705 24,705 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,013 75,031 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,850 3,850 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,983

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 467,166 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,228 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 430,169 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,236 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 535,000–538,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 584,000–587,000 rials.