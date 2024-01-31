Iranian currency rates for January 31

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 31 January 2024
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on January 31, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 24 currencies increased in price and 13 decreased in price compared to January 30.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,542 rials.

Currency

Rial on January 31

Rial on January 30

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,266

53,257

1 Swiss franc

CHF

48,697

48,607

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,036

4,010

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,020

4,016

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,110

6,089

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,493

136,418

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,017

15,162

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,431

28,444

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,373

5,376

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,175

109,086

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,318

31,249

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,730

25,660

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,233

2,234

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,384

1,384

1 Russian ruble

RUB

467

468

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,208

3,208

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,695

27,691

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,346

31,311

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,276

38,298

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,325

1,323

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,569

31,556

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,714

8,710

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,875

5,864

100 Thai baths

THB

118,599

118,372

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,880

8,873

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,551

31,477

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,542

45,386

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,362

9,343

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,655

15,673

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,659

2,654

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

569

568

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,748

12,761

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,683

24,679

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,506

74,478

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,853

3,854

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 465,412 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,210 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 428,553 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,218 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 580,000–583,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 629,000–632,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

