Iranian currency rates for February 4

Finance Materials 4 February 2024 10:28 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on February 4, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 25 currencies increased in price and 12 decreased in price compared to February 3.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,347 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 4

Rial on February 3

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,050

53,026

1 Swiss franc

CHF

48,449

48,406

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,000

4,001

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,962

3,953

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,080

6,077

1 Indian rupee

INR

507

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,276

136,530

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,027

15,021

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,313

28,274

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,371

5,371

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,063

109,089

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,195

31,201

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,471

25,470

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,223

2,220

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,381

1,379

1 Russian ruble

RUB

462

464

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,206

3,208

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,369

27,338

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,283

31,258

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,313

38,263

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,346

1,346

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,611

31,603

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,703

8,714

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,842

5,841

100 Thai baths

THB

118,094

118,049

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,905

8,898

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,377

31,374

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,347

45,299

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,299

9,289

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,738

15,761

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,681

2,669

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

562

563

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,825

12,844

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,705

24,679

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,102

74,981

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,845

3,844

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,968

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 463,414 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,209 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 426,713 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,217 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 561,000–564,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 606,000–609,000 rials.

Elnur Baghisov

