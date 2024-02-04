Iranian currency rates for February 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on February 4, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 25 currencies increased in price and 12 decreased in price compared to February 3.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,347 rials.

Currency Rial on February 4 Rial on February 3 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,050 53,026 1 Swiss franc CHF 48,449 48,406 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,000 4,001 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,962 3,953 1 Danish krone DKK 6,080 6,077 1 Indian rupee INR 507 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,276 136,530 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,027 15,021 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,313 28,274 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,371 5,371 1 Omani rial OMR 109,063 109,089 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,195 31,201 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,471 25,470 1 South African rand ZAR 2,223 2,220 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,381 1,379 1 Russian ruble RUB 462 464 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,206 3,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,369 27,338 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,283 31,258 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,313 38,263 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,346 1,346 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,611 31,603 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,703 8,714 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,842 5,841 100 Thai baths THB 118,094 118,049 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,905 8,898 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,377 31,374 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,347 45,299 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,299 9,289 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,738 15,761 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,681 2,669 1 Afghan afghani AFN 562 563 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,825 12,844 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,705 24,679 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,102 74,981 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,845 3,844 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,968 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 463,414 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,209 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 426,713 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,217 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 561,000–564,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 606,000–609,000 rials.

