Iranian currency rates for February 17

Finance Materials 17 February 2024 10:16 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on February 17, Trend reports.

With reference to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 19 currencies grew in price while 15 declined compared to February 15.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,227 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 17

Rial on February 15

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,869

52,751

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,653

47,446

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,020

3,991

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,994

3,968

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,068

6,049

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,346

136,236

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,023

15,032

100 Japanese yens

JPY

27,935

27,906

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,370

5,372

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,092

109,089

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,147

30,993

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,690

25,569

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,226

2,207

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,363

1,366

1 Russian ruble

RUB

458

460

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,207

3,208

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,430

27,250

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,200

31,153

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,263

38,278

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,344

1,342

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,602

31,604

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,661

8,661

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,839

5,840

100 Thai baths

THB

116,623

116,260

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,786

8,787

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,486

31,556

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

45,227

45,083

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,333

9,393

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,910

15,862

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,683

2,698

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

570

570

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,844

12,844

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,681

24,700

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,036

74,812

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,837

3,835

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 462,190 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,212 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 427,602 rials, and the price of $1 is 397,092 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 559,000–562,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 602,000–605,000 rials.

