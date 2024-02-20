Iranian currency rates for February 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on February 20, Trend reports.

With reference to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 16 currencies grew in price while 21 declined compared to February 19.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,234 rials.

Currency Rial on February 20 Rial on February 19 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,855 52,915 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,623 47,683 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,034 4,024 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,002 4,020 1 Danish krone DKK 6,068 6,070 1 Indian rupee INR 506 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,371 135,973 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,028 15,036 100 Japanese yens JPY 27,967 27,959 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,371 5,370 1 Omani rial OMR 109,095 109,064 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,130 31,143 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,799 25,725 1 South African rand ZAR 2,216 2,228 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,361 1,363 1 Russian ruble RUB 458 457 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,208 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,447 27,427 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,195 31,203 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,275 38,319 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,346 1,344 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,593 31,606 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,671 8,665 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,836 5,840 100 Thai baths THB 116,464 116,587 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,776 8,788 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,457 31,542 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,234 45,257 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,337 9,346 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,880 15,890 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,687 2,685 1 Afghan afghani AFN 570 570 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,844 12,825 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,701 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,947 75,054 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,835 3,837 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 462,259 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,213 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 427,666 rials, and the price of $1 is 397,093 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 567,000–570,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 610,000–613,000 rials.

