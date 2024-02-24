Turkmenistan logs surge in mobile banking users

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 24. Turkmenistan had 70,402 people registered for mobile banking services as of the beginning of February 2024, according to Trend.

According to the Turkmen central bank, the number of service users in the stipulated time is 14 percent higher than in the same month last year (61,586 users).

The regions of Lebap (18,255 users) and Mary (18,194 users), as well as the city of Ashgabat, have the highest concentration of registered users for this service, with 14,428 people.

Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank has the largest number of users in the reporting period: 17,109 registered users. Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank has 16,732 users, and Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank has 14,410 users.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has been actively developing the financial sector in recent years, including the modernization of the banking system, the expansion of financial markets, and the improvement of the financial literacy of the population.

These measures are aimed at attracting investments, stimulating economic growth, and strengthening the country's competitiveness on the world stage.