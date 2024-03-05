Azerbaijan, Qatar address financial benefits (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Azerbaijan and Qatar discussed financial concessions, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov wrote on X, Trend reports.

“As part of our journey to Qatar, we met with Yousuf Mohamed Al Jaida, CEO of the Qatar Financial Centre. During the discussion, we discussed views on the Center's activities, particularly its contribution to the development of the Qatar financial sector, as well as the opportunities and concessions granted to enterprises," he explained.

Notably, the Central Banks of Azerbaijan and Qatar discussed prospects of cooperation on March 4.

Meanwhile, before coming to Qatar, the CBA chairman paid a business visit to the UAE, where he met with the Governor of the UAE Central Bank, Khaled Mohammed Balama, and the Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Essa Kazim.



During the meeting with the Governor of the UAE's Central Bank, the sides discussed the current economic ties between the two countries, the development of the financial sector in both countries, as well as the status and prospects of cooperation between the central banks, and the Governor of the DIFC discussed opportunities for financial sector cooperation.

