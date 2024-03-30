Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan rose by 120.275 manat ($70.7) (3.28 percent) at the end of this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold rose by 46.9727 manat ($27.6) (1.28 percent) compared to last week's figure, amounting to 3,713.5276 manat ($2,184), Trend reports.

Change in price of an ounce of gold 18 March 3,650.7585 ($2.147) 25 March 3,670.5040 ($2,159) 19 March 3,670.5040 ($2.158) 26 March 3,670.5040 ($2,159) 20 March 3,670.5040 ($2,159.) 27 March 3,702.9740 ($2,178) 21 March 3,670.5040 ($2,159) 28 March 3,732.8770 ($2,195) 22 March 3,670.5040 ($2,159) 29 March 3,790.7790 ($2,229) Average rate per wee 3,666.5549 ($2,156) Average rate per wee 3,713.5276 ($2,184.)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan fell by 0.2324 manat ($0.13), or 0.54 percent, this week. The average price per ounce of silver amounted to 42.2632 manat ($24.8), which is 0.87 percent, or 0.3726 manat ($0.21) less than last week's figure.

Change in price of an ounce of silver 18 March 42,5000 ($24,9) 25 March 42,6697 ($25) 19 March 42,6697 ($25) 26 March 42,6697 ($25) 20 March 42,6697 ($25) 27 March 41,5748 ($24,4) 21 March 42,6697 ($25) 28 March 41,9644 ($24,6) 22 March 42,6697 ($25) 29 March 42,4373 ($24,9) Average rate per week 42,6358 ($25) Average rate per week 42,2632 ($24,8)

The price for an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan this week decreased by 4.42 manat ($2.5), or 0.28 percent. The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum decreased by 13.1614 manat ($7.7) (0.84 percent) to 1,546.5274 manat ($909.7) compared to last week's figure.

Change in price of an ounce of platinum 18 March 1,584.0260 ($931.7) 25 March 1,553.6045 ($913.8) 19 March 1,553.6045 ($913.8) 26 March 1,553.6045 ($913.8) 20 March 1,553.6045 ($913.8) 27 March 1,540.9225 ($906.4) 21 March 1,553.6045 ($913.8) 28 March 1,535.3210 ($903.1) 22 March 1,553.6045 ($913.8) 29 March 1,549.1845 ($911.2) Average rate per week 1559,6888 ($917.4) Average rate per week 1,546.5274 ($909.7)

The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan fell by 7.1485 manat ($4.2) (0.41 percent) during the week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium decreased by 2.06 percent, or 36.21 manat ($21.2) compared to last week's figure, amounting to 1,717.4114 manat ($1.010,2).

Change in price per ounce of palladium 18 March 1,827.0070 ($1,074) 25 March 1.735.2750 ($1,020) 19 March 1,735.2750 ($1,020 26 March 1,735.2750 ($1,020) 20 March 1,735.2750 ($1,020) 27 March 1,687.1480 ($992.4) 21 March 1,735.2750 ($1,020) 28 March 1,701.2325 ($1,000) 22 March 1,735.2750($1,020) 29 March 1,728.1265 ($1,016) Average rate per week 1,753.6214 ($1,031) Average rate per week 1,717.4114 ($1,010)

Due to the holiday period from March 20 to 26, 2024 in Azerbaijan, the price rate for precious metals on the last working day before the holidays (March 19, 2024) is taken as a basis.

