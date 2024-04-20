Turkmenistan shows bank ranking based on POS terminal quantity

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 20. Turkmenistan’s Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank became the bank with the largest number of POS terminals throughout the country at the beginning of April this year, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Turkmenistan, Dayhanbank has 8,411 POS terminals, in second place is the Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank with 7,609 terminals, Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank with 6,841 terminals closes the top three.

Dayhanbank's POS terminals are located mainly in the Lebap (2,396 units), Dashoguz (1,742 units) and Mary (1,737 units) regions of Turkmenistan.

Rating of banks in Turkmenistan by number of POS terminals as of 01.04.2024: