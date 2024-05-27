IFC appoints Ines Rocha as new regional director for Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Ines Rocha has been appointed as the new Regional Director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) for Europe, Trend reports via the IFC.

Based in Vienna, Rocha will play a pivotal role in promoting private sector investment and job creation in Central and Eastern Europe. Her focus will include strengthening environmentally friendly growth processes, enhancing digital technologies, and improving financial inclusion. Additionally, she will oversee IFC's commercial development projects in Western Europe, mobilizing capital and expertise to support sustainable economic growth in emerging markets.

Rocha brings over 20 years of experience in development finance to her new role, having most recently worked with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The IFC, part of the World Bank Group, is the largest international development institution dedicated to the private sector in emerging markets. Operating in over 100 countries, the IFC leverages its capital, expertise, and influence to build markets and create opportunities in developing regions. In the fiscal year 2023, the IFC committed a record $43.7 billion to private businesses and financial institutions in developing countries, demonstrating the private sector's critical role in ending extreme poverty and promoting shared prosperity amid multiple global crises.

