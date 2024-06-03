Azerbaijan and IMF discuss prospective areas of co-op and technical support (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have deliberated on prospective areas of collaboration and technical support, Chairman of CBA Taleh Kazimov said on X, Trend reports.

According to the publication, a meeting was held with Anna Bordon, head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission for Azerbaijan, the Middle East, and Central Asia. The discussions revolved around the country's macroeconomic indicators and development prospects.

"During the meeting, we exchanged perspectives on the advancements made in achieving monetary policy objectives, enhancing monetary policy transmission, and refining the monetary policy framework. Additionally, we explored future areas of collaboration and technical assistance," the publication states.

To note, Azerbaijan became a member of the IMF on September 18, 1992. Since 2006, the Azerbaijani government has refrained from borrowing from the IMF, and cooperation has been conducted through consultations on Article IV of the Fund's charter and technical missions focusing on key macroeconomic policy directions.

