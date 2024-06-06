IsDB, Tajikistan to ink agreements on Rogun HPP Project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and Tajikistan will sign Financing Agreements for the Construction of Lot 4 of the Rogun HPP Project, Trend reports via the Bank.

The signing will take place during the visit of the IsDB President Muhammad Al Jasser to Tajikistan on June 9-13.

A highlight of the Tajikistan visit will Al Jasser’s participation in the Third International High-Level Conference on the International Decade of Action - "Water for Sustainable Development," 2018-2028, where he will deliver a statement underscoring the IsDB’s commitment to sustainable water resource management initiatives.

The visit will take place as part of IsDB president’s tour to the Central Asia starting from June 5.

Al Jasser’s first stop will be in the Kyrgyz Republic from June 5 to 8. During this initial leg, he will visit several flagship projects funded by the IsDB and hold high-level bilateral talks with Sadyrbek Japarov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic, and other senior government officials. The discussions will revolve around enhancing financial cooperation, forging new partnerships, and unlocking innovative opportunities in crucial sectors such as energy, healthcare, and information and communication technologies (ICT). Additionally, the IsDB will actively engage in initiatives aimed at advancing vaccine manufacturing and cutting-edge technology development within the nation.

On June 8, Al Jasser will travel to the Republic of Kazakhstan, where he will engage in bilateral talks with senior members of the government, on the way to enhancing collaboration and mutual prosperity.

