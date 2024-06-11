Azerbaijan's PASHA Capital outlines current year's go-ahead plans - General Director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Azerbaijan's PASHA Capital outlined ambitious plans for the current year, the company's General Director Jeyhun Hajiyev told reporters on the sidelines of today's press conference on the results of activities for 2023 and strategic plans for the upcoming period in Baku, Trend reports.

“With more private investors, the business hopes to bring new issues to the market. Together with the regulator [the Central Bank of Azerbaijan], it's planned to create a certified center for training qualified personnel for the capital market.

In addition, as part of the plans, PASHA Capital will organize numerous educational events. As a player in the market, the company is actively working to attract new clients and ensure the successful launch of new issues,” he emphasized.

To note, the investment company PASHA Capital was founded in June 2012. PASHA Capital offers its clients a wide range of services, including brokerage services, consulting, and research; underwriting; margin trading; advisory services; as well as other incidental investment services.

