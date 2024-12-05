Azerbaijan, OECD talk key initiatives to enhance investment climate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Representatives of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the Azerbaijan Investment Holding, and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) have discussed key initiatives aimed at improving the investment climate, Trend reports.

The Governor of the CBA Taleh Kazimov shared in a post on his official X page.

"We had a productive meeting with the executives of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development and the Azerbaijan Investment Holding at the Central Bank.

During the meeting, we exchanged views on the findings of the ‘Review of the Corporate Governance of Azerbaijan Investment Holding and its enterprise portfolio’.

Additionally, we discussed development trends in financial markets, key initiatives to enhance investment, and prospects for future cooperation," the publication reads.

To note, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is an international organization founded in 1961 that aims to promote policies to improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world, providing a platform for governments to collaborate, share experiences, and seek solutions to common problems.

With a focus on issues such as economic growth, financial stability, trade, education, the environment, and innovation, the OECD collects data, conducts analyses, and produces recommendations and guidelines to inform policy-making, with its member countries—many of which are among the world's most advanced economies—working together to foster sustainable economic development and global prosperity.