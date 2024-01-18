Decision to host COP29 in Azerbaijan - indicator of confidence, says MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The achievements of Azerbaijan over the last 20 years confirm the significant historical importance of having a strong state for the people, Azerbaijani MP Sultan Mammadov told Trend.

He said that the policy of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is based on the model of a strong state.

The MP emphasized that the successes achieved by Azerbaijan during a complex and contradictory period, marked by heightened global competition and the formation of a new world order, result from a well-thought-out strategy and pragmatic policies.

Azerbaijan, having fully ensured its territorial integrity and sovereignty, is perceived in the international relations system as a trustworthy state, Mammadov noted.

"The development of the economy, modern military construction, the improvement of the political system, the strengthening of national unity, and a multi-vector foreign policy that allows safeguarding national interests at the highest level have enabled Azerbaijan to strengthen its authority and expand its sphere of influence," he explained. "No large-scale project in our region can be successfully implemented without Azerbaijan's involvement. At the same time, our country makes a significant contribution to solving global issues."

"International events held in Azerbaijan, steps taken during our chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement, our contribution to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and the decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan are indicators of confidence in our country at the international level," the MP pointed out. "Baku was chosen as the meeting place for high-ranking military officials from states such as the United States and Russia to discuss the most important issues. These are facts that provide a clear understanding of the extent of trust in Azerbaijan".

Besides, Mammadov highlighted that thanks to the wise leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani people successfully resolved a complex problem that was considered a national issue.

"Now, our people and state face another important historical mission. Continuing resolutely and successfully the line of strategic development initiated by the great leader Heydar Aliyev, President Ilham Aliyev has taken Azerbaijan to a new stage of development, ensuring our territorial integrity and sovereignty," the MP also said.

"Today, the restoration and construction in the liberated territories and the return of former internally displaced persons to their native lands are the main tasks facing us in this new period. We will successfully fulfill this honorable and responsible mission thanks to the strength of our state and our unity," Mammadov concluded.

The decision to host COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023.

Besides Azerbaijan, both Armenia and Bulgaria nominated their candidatures. However, after direct negotiations between the Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia on December 7, 2023, Armenia decided to withdraw its candidacy in favor of Azerbaijan. Bulgaria followed suit and also withdrew its candidacy.

On January 4, 2024, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev was appointed as President of COP29.