Azerbaijani Minister and WEF Director review green energy policy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Azerbaijan and the World Economic Forum (WEF) have discussed green energy policy and fight against climate change, the Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"On the sidelines of the Davos Economic Forum, we spoke with Mirek Dussek, the World Economic Forum's managing director. Our discussions centered on Azerbaijan's active support for green energy policies and the battle against climate change. We also reviewed actions taken to promote sustainable business growth potential in our country in the context of geoeconomic issues, as well as the COP29 agenda," the publication reads.

To note, the decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023.

Azerbaijan was joined by Armenia and Bulgaria in presenting their candidacies. However, on December 7, 2023, following direct negotiations between Azerbaijan's Presidential Administration and Armenia's Prime Minister's Office, Armenia decided to withdraw their candidacy in support of Azerbaijan. Bulgaria followed suit by withdrawing its candidacy.

Furthermore, Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, was appointed President of COP29 on January 4, 2024.

