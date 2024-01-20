Azerbaijan leads WEF ranking on efficient energy transition among CIS countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. Azerbaijan progressed on legal and infrastructure issues to promote an effective energy transition in 2023, Trend reports via the updated Energy Transition Index (ETI) of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Azerbaijan ranked 32-nd among 120 countries in the ETI focused on energy security, sustainable development and improved environmental conditions, thus marking a significant progress from 2022 through 2023 and leading among other CIS countries and even many European countries.

The WEF document also reflects the progress of each of the 120 countries in 2014-2023, and Azerbaijan recorded a positive growth of 10.27 points in the ETI during this period.

This WEF report is important due to the attitude of world companies and international financial institutions to cooperation with a particular country, and Azerbaijan’s achievements in the ETI ranking from the WEF are very important in this context.

