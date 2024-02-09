Azerbaijan's SOCAR AQS announces efforts to meet its green requirements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Azerbaijan's SOCAR AQS company has outlined a series of measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the General Director of SOCAR AQS Samir Mollayev said at the "Caspian Drilling" conference in Baku, Trend reports.

"The initiatives include the possibility of transitioning power plants for drilling infrastructure from diesel to green fuel, establishing an energy storage system (special batteries), and improving waste utilization. Negotiations on the latter two concerns have already begun with key drilling companies globally. Additionally, filtration of seawater (on a pilot platform) will be enhanced. SOCAR is also establishing five stations that will provide charging services for electric vehicles and offer a full range of related services," emphasized Mollayev.

To note, all these steps align with the ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) strategy, which is being followed by companies worldwide.

SOCAR AQS is an integrated drilling and well services management company established in 2007 between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Nobel Energy, and Absheron Qazma LLC (AQS).

