Azerbaijani minister speaks to UNDP administrator in UAE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources and President of COP29, met with Achim Steiner, Administrator of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), during the World Government Summit in Dubai, the UNDP office wrote on X, Trend reports.

During the World Government Summit, Minister Mukhtar Babayev discussed the climate problem and cooperation with UNDP Administrator and Vice-Chairman of the organization's Sustainable Development Group, Achim Steiner.

Achim Steiner shared his delight with the meeting with Mukhtar Babayev and Yalchin Rafiev, the talks' moderator, on social media.

"The climate crisis requires cooperation, and UNDP is ready to support COP29's bold actions to combat climate change," Steiner wrote.

Meanwhile, members of the Azerbaijani delegation attending the World Government Summit in Dubai hold several meetings and reach agreements.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel