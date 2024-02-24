Azerbaijan's green energy share in overall balance must hugely increase - expert (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The share of green energy production in Azerbaijan's overall energy balance should be sharply increased, expert economist Elshad Mammadov told Trend.

He noted that such opportunities exist in the country.

"However, the fact that it occurs as a result of the decline in traditional energy production and the abandonment of priority might generate major concerns. This is also seen in real-world situations. The traditional energy sector is a long-term competitive advantage for our country. I believe we should address its complementary role. On the one hand, conventional production should be maintained as a priority. Alternative production should be increased significantly. Because today's indicators are far from the country's functioning capacity in this area," he said.

The expert emphasized that small hydroelectric power plants should be commissioned in the territories liberated from occupation.

"These regions have high water potential. The freed territories are responsible for up to 25 percent of the country's water potential. This makes it attractive to construct hydropower units there. On the other hand, there are prospects in wind and solar energy. If we can maximize alternative production there, it would undoubtedly benefit the region's socioeconomic development. Green energy development in freed territories will be targeted in a variety of directions. Green energy can serve as the primary source of social and humanitarian infrastructure. We should not give up industrialization in our regions and traditional manufacturing in order to boost the energy sector and diversify exports," he added.

