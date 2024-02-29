Baku to host regular meetings within SGC, Green Energy Advisory Councils

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 29. Baku will host the 10th ministerial meeting within the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Council and the 2nd ministerial meeting within the Advisory Council on Green Energy on March 1, Trend reports.

The meetings will be attended by representatives from 23 countries, six international organizations, and 44 companies, as well as ministers, deputy ministers, and other high-ranking officials from Azerbaijan and European Union countries.

After the opening session, the meetings will continue with plenary sessions themed "Ministerial session on the Southern Gas Corridor and green energy", "Southern Gas Corridor session: A look into the future", and "Green energy session against the backdrop of COP29: harnessing the renewable energy potential".

Additionally, the 6th ministerial meeting and a round table Azerbaijan-European Union on "Developing the use of offshore wind energy" will take place within the Advisory Council for the implementation of the "Strategic partnership agreement on development and transfer of green energy between the Governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary".

During the event, the signing of documents in the field of green energy is planned.

A press conference on the outcomes of the 2nd and 10th ministerial meetings will be held.

Notably, ministerial meetings within the SGC Advisory Council have been held since February 2015, and this year marks the 10th anniversary of the first event.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel